Noa adjuts to Lincoln, adds college experience to WR position

At Cal, Kanawai Noa caught 96 passes for 1,267 yards. The 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver hopes to add to his NCAA production at Nebraska this fall.

Noa is a graduate transfer eligible to play for the Huskers in the 2019 season. The Honolulu, Hawaii native says his knowledge of the game is helping him adjust to the Huskers'' offense.

"Being able to exploit defenses is my greatest attribute," Noa said. "I think the coaches know that."

Noa says he is enjoying his new teammates and life in Lincoln.

"Its definitley different coming all the way from the west side," Noa said.