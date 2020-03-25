Norris baseball helps with school backpack program

The Norris baseball team has ten seniors on its roster. All ten, which abides by the nationwide quarantine guidelines, helped deliver food to assist with the school's backpack program on Wednesday.

"It feels good to help out people who need food," pitcher Evan Bennett said. "That's what Norris is about. We're (a) strong and close community."

Players met at Sheperd of the Hills Church outside of Hickman to pack boxes of non-perishable items. They then loaded the food into multiple vehicles and delivered it to the high school.

"Its important for us to support each other no matter what we're doing," catcher Cade Baker said.

The seniors were in good spirits and excited to reunite. Norris, along with all teams across Nebraska, have not been allowed to practice this season. The NSAA is currently prohibiting all practices and games until May 1st due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

"It feels good to be around our brothers again," Bennett said.