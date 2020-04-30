Norris hires new Head Boys Basketball Coach

Jimmy Motz has been hired to be the Head Boys Basketball Coach at Norris High School. Additionally, Jimmy will teach Social Sciences at Norris High School.

Since 2015, Jimmy has been a Social Studies teacher and the Head

Basketball Coach at Columbus High School.

Jimmy Motz said, “My family and I are excited about the opportunity to join the Norris community and to continue to build the Titan Basketball brand. It is a chance to teach and coach in a progressive school district with several resources and great community support. I look forward to working alongside Mr. Stine and the Norris Coaching Staff and getting to work with the players and coaching staff."

Mitchell Stine, Norris Assistant Principal & Activities Director commented, “Jimmy is committed to the long-term development of the program, he is well qualified and will be a great addition to the teaching and coaching staff at Norris. Coach Motz’s Basketball pedigree is well established; he has been mentored by some great basketball minds. I am excited for the future of Norris Boys’ Basketball with Coach Motz leading the program.”

Coach Motz takes over for Matt Sheltsa, who accepted the Norfolk High School Boys Basketball position earlier this month.