Oakland-Craig shuts out Sutton, wins C2 Championship

Updated: Tue 10:49 PM, Nov 26, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. On a rainy and snowy day at Memorial Stadium, Oakland-Craig finished its unbeaten season with the Class C2 Championship with a 19-0 win over Sutton.
The Mustangs struggled moving the ball as the Knights added a late touchdown to win its second state championship.

 