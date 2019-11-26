LINCOLN, Neb. On a rainy and snowy day at Memorial Stadium, Oakland-Craig finished its unbeaten season with the Class C2 Championship with a 19-0 win over Sutton.
The Mustangs struggled moving the ball as the Knights added a late touchdown to win its second state championship.
Oakland-Craig shuts out Sutton, wins C2 Championship
By 10/11 Sports |
Posted: Tue 5:27 PM, Nov 26, 2019 |
Updated: Tue 10:49 PM, Nov 26, 2019
