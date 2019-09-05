Offensive improvements, kicking concerns highlight Colorado prep

Scott Frost says his team is ready to play again. The Huskers, after an underwhelming performance against South Alabama, travel to Boulder to face former conference rival Colorado on Saturday. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30pm.

Frost says his offense is "leaps and bounds" more prepared to play this week compared to last. In particular, Frost complimented Adrian Martinez's resiliency following a shaky performance in the opener. Frost also expressed his confidence in redshirt freshman center Cam Jurgens.

Nebraska's placekicker against Colorado is unsettled. Barret Pickering may be unavailable due to injury. If Pickering is sidelined for the second straight week, the Huskers may turn to Dylan Jorgenson or Isaac Armstrong. Another option is Norfolk native Lane McCallum, who is a defensive back. McCallum practiced kicking field goal during Thursday's practice.