One last ride for Waverly and Coach Kyle Parker

Updated: Thu 4:04 PM, Jun 27, 2019

The Waverly legion baseball team, Empire, has just one more tournament with head coach, Kyle Parker after going 21-7 this season.

The 2019 Pete and Coach K Memorial tournament will be the final ride for the team as Parker will be moving on to coach at Lincoln Northeast this upcoming season. They will play Omaha-Westside and Elkhorn South.

 