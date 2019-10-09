Opfer leads Concordia to 4-set win over rival Doane

Camryn Opfer had a match-high 13 kills in Concordia's 4-set win over Doane on Wednesday. Opfer, a Seward HS graduate, hit 189 against the Bulldogs' rival. Teammate Kara Stark contributed 11 kills for Concordia, who improves its record to 17-3.

Doane was led by Allison Kuenle's 11 kills. The Tigers won the first set (25-22), but dropped the next three.

