Orduna resigns as Lincoln Christian Girls Basketball Coach

Lincoln Christian has become one of the most dominant programs across the state in girls basketball. The Crusaders have reached the state semifinals in each of the last five years, including Class C1 chammpionships in 2017. The architect of the LCS girls basketball program is Nick Orduna, who announced his resignation on Tuesday.

Orduna won 306 games over 20 years with the Crusaders. In addition to the 2017 state championship, Orduna guided LCS to the Class C1 crown in 2002 also.

Orduna plans to continue teaching at Lincoln Christian.