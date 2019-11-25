Osceola/High Plains wins first state championship

Osceola/High Plains won the Class D1 championship with a 40-34 victory over Burwell on Monday. The Stormdogs led by 26 points and had to hang on to secure the program's first state title.

OHP leaned on its defense against the Longhorns. The Stormdogs forced 7 turnovers, resulting in six takeaways. The final fumble recovery was the most important. Burwell was driving and threatening to take the lead in the final minutes. But Jarrett Parsons popped the ball free on a Burwell run. Teammate Carter Boden recovered the ball on the 12 yard line, sealing the win. Immediately after, the Stormdogs ran out the clock before a boisterous celebration at Memorial Stadium.

Dylan Soule rushed for 145 yards on 23 carries for OHP. Soule scored three times, including twice in the first quarter. The Stormdogs scored 20 unanswered points early to take control of the game.

Carson Watts scored on a 32-yard reception, which was the only completed pass for OHP.