Yvan Ouedraogo arrived in Lincoln this summer as a 6-foot, 7-inch, 260-pound freshman. His size is striking, especially for a 17-year old.

Ouedraogo believes he is still growing and plans to use his large frame to help the Huskers in the rugged Big Ten. Ouedraogo plays forward, but has the ability to run the floor in Fred Hoiberg's up-tempo system.

Ouedraogo comes to Lincoln from his home country of France. He says he enjoys the friendliness of the Lincoln community.