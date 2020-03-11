Palmyra ends drought, ready for adjusted State Tournament

Its been 31 years since Palmyra last played in the NSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament. When the Panthers take the court on Thursday, few fans will be in attendance. An NSAA policy is limiting fans to immediate family members only, due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

"When you think of state, you think of the huge crowds (and) the whole town showing up," senior Trenton Hammond said. "Its going to be an empty gym. Its going to feel a little weird."

The Panthers qualifed for State as a district champion. Palmyra is 19-6 this season and is scheduled to play GICC on Thursday at 2:00 p.m.