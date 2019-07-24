Pinnacle Bank (LSW) dominates A5 Legion Championship

Behind a dominant effort, Pinnacle Bank won the A5 Legion Baseball Championship on Wednesday. Pinnacle Bank, which is made up of players from Lincoln Southwest, struck for 3 runs in the first inning. The offense kept rolling throughout the night as Pinnacle Bank plated 14 runs.

Pinnacle Bank (LSW) accepts the A5 Legion Championship trophy after defeated Anderson Ford 14-0 Wednesday night. PB advances to the state tournament this weekend.

Following the game, players Luke Sartori and Andrew Bohrer were doused with water during their interviews, along with head coach Mitch Vernon.

Pinnacle Bank will next play at the State Tournament in Kearney on Saturday.