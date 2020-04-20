Pinto credits USHL for helping hockey development

Shane Pinto only spent one season in the United States Hockey League, but he credits that year with the Lincoln Stars and Tri-City Storm for helping develop his game.

"I only played one year but that one year I got so much better and it's just a credit to the league and the competition that we have. That's been a big part of my development," said Pinto.

The freshman now at North Dakota, won NCHC Rookie of the Year, with 16 goals this past year. However, UND's run at a national championship was cancelled due to COVID-19.