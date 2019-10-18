Lincoln Pius X, York win State Tennis Titles

Led by Will Ulrich's third singles championship, Lincoln Pius X claimed the Class A title at the NSAA Boys Tennis Championships. The Thunderbolts edged Lincoln Southwest, who had gold medalists in both doubles brackets. Nick O'Shea and Grady Works won the #1 doubles competition for the Silver Hawks, while Samuel Johnson and Jacob Balfany teamed up in #2 doubles.

At Woods Tennis Center, York claimed the team championship. The Dukes had finalists in three of the four competitions. Ty Schneider finished as the runner-up in #1 singles, while Hayden Royal and Hunter Royal, along with John Esser and Matt Mittman.