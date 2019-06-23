Pius cheerleaders earn scholarships to cheer in college

Many high school athletes hope to one day take their talents to the next level and for a pair of Pius X cheerleaders they're doing just that.

They're also making history by doing it.

Hannah Bals and Adaline Rockenbach show off their letters of intent to cheer in college. Bals is going to Morningside and Rockenback will cheer at Peru St.

Hannah Bals and Adaline Rockenbach are recent Pius graduates who both have a passion for cheerleading.

"As far as their technique they're both at the top of their game right now with stunting, cheerleading and the leadership roles," said Amanda Largis Pius Cheer Head Coach.

For their next step Bals is heading to Morningside and Rockenbach is going to Peru St.

They've even made the cheer teams and both scored scholarships.

