Pius wins both HAC tournament championships

By  | 
Posted:

LINCOLN, Neb. Both the Lincoln Pius X boys and girls won the HAC tournament championships on Tuesday. Behind a big game from the Hoiberg brothers, the Thunderbolts defeated Lincoln North Star, 68-62.

Meanwhile, the Pius girls defeated Fremont, 61-43. For the second straight night, it was Alexis Markowski leading the way for Pius.

 