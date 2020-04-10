'Poor timing' for Hunter's coaching role, still thankful for opportunity

Kelly Hunter went to two club volleyball tournaments to recruit as an assistant coach at Nebraska. She was excited to evaluate more prospects and sell them on the Huskers' program. However, recruiting trips and many other responsibilities stopped when all games and practices were canceled due to COVID-19.

"Poor timing, that's definitely for sure," Hunter said. "I'm trying to make the best of it."

Hunter says she has a lot to learn when it comes to recruiting. She looked forward to learning tricks of the trade from John Cook and Jaylen Reyes. Instead, Nebraska's coaches are hosting virtual tours.

Hunter says she's still keeping busy in her temporary role. The two-time NCAA champion attends multiple Zoom meetings, brainstorms team activities, shares videos with players, and assists in recruiting correspondence.

"(Cook) is really good about sending little tasks here and there," Hunter said. The former All-American setter is working from home and jokes she is starting to go 'stir crazy.' The Huskers were scheduled to be in the middle of their spring season with an exhibition match scheduled for April 25th.

Hunter's interim role remains on the originally-outlined timeframe. She will remain on the full-time staff until mid-August when Tyler Hildebrand re-joins the program.

"I'm not as upset about the on-court part," Hunter said. "I know I can do that. Its recruiting and running camps that I'm not familiar with. That's the part I'm pretty bummed about."