Racing returns to Eagle Raceway

After having to put off the start of the season, the green flag dropped tonight at Eagle Raceway as fans gathered to watch racing for the first time this year.

James Roland is a pit reporter at Eagle Raceway and is thrilled to be back on the mic.

"After all the time off that we had, to be able to get back out here and have such a great night weather wise and everything else, the track is prepped right, the drinks, this is what we live for, this is July weather, in June and we are back at it at Eagle Raceway," said Roland