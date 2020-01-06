Recovered & Ready: Donovan Williams to make season debut

An off-season knee injury nearly cost Donovan Williams his high school senior season. Williams tore his ACL during an AAU game in mid-April, which put his final year with Lincoln North Star in jeopardy. But eight months of intense rehab led the four-star recruit back to the basketball court.

Williams plans to make his 2019-20 season debut on Tuesday. The Navigators play at Lincoln Southeast at 7:30 p.m. Williams, who averaged 21 points and 5 rebounds as a junior, ranks among the top 150 players nationally. He's currently uncommitted with several Power 5 schools pursuing the talented guard.

Williams says recovering from a serious injury was difficult both physically and mentally.

"I was at rock bottom 8-and-a-half months ago," Williams said. "I thought I was never going to play basketball at the highest level - which I was playing - ever again."

Williams says he targeted a return in 2020. First, he had to regain his explosiveness and jumping ability. Williams described his rehab regimen as "advanced." As a junior, the All-State guard led the Navigators to the Class A semifinals.

"(The injury) made me a better person in more ways than I can count," Williams said. "I kind of see, not just basketball, but life from a different perspective."

