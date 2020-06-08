Recruiting ramping back up for Lincoln East players

As Legion baseball starts back up in Nebraska, Lincoln East is trying to make up for lost time, not only on the field, but also in recruiting.

"We're really concerned about our 2021 graduates and how recruiting will be affected with them," said Mychal Lanik, the head coach for the Spartans.

Two players that have really started receiving college interest are senior Austin Schneider and junior Cooper Erikson.

"Got a couple of offers but because of this virus we've had to slow down a little bit, they're not allowed to come and see us that much," said Schneider.

But with Legion baseball starting, that gives players a chance to improve their status with college coaches.