Reds, Whites tie in first game of fall series

The White team built a 5-0 lead after four innings, but the Red team scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to salvage a tie in Game 1 of the Red-White Series at Hawks Field on Wednesday evening.

After the two teams played a scoreless opening frame, the White team managed one run in the top of the second. Leighton Banjoff was hit-by-pitch in the leadoff spot and advanced on Keegan Watson’s base hit. Mojo Hagge drove in Banjoff with an RBI single to give the White squad an early lead.

Neither team scored in the third inning before the White team produced four runs in the top of the fourth. Spencer Schwellenbach and Banjoff drew back-to-back walks to open the inning before a strikeout. Watson drove them both in with his three-run home run to left field. Hagge tripled before scoring on Aaron Dolney’s sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the fifth, Braden Sellon was hit-by-pitch in the leadoff spot before Joe Acker drew a walk. After back-to-back outs, each of the next five batters for the Red team reached base. Aaron Palensky produced a two-RBI single to bring in Sellon and Acker. Luke Roskam singled and Ty Roseberry walked to load the bases. Shay Schanaman laced a two-run single before Drew Gilin drove in one run with his base hit. A groundout ended the frame, resulting in a tie for the pre-planned five-inning game.

Braxton Bragg (3.0 innings), Tyler Martin (1.0), Trey Kissack (0.2) and Watson (0.1) each pitched for the White team. Cade Povich (3.0) and Ben Klenke (2.0) each pitched for the Red team.