Reilly excited for XFL opportunity

Brandon Reilly has been a part of four NFL teams since graduating from Nebraska. His professional football journey is now taking him to the XFL.

"Its definitely been a positive experience," Reilly said. The former Husker is a member of the St. Louis BattleHawks and will make his XFL debut on Sunday. "I wasn't exactly sure what to expect. With the Rams leaving St. Louis, the fans here are dying to get football back."

Reilly says he watched the XFL in 2001, which pushed the boundaries of violence and entertainment. The Lincoln Southwest grad says the 2020 version of the XFL seems to be more player-friendly and safer than it was previously.

"I don't think it will be anything like the old XFL," Reilly said. "Standard football. The wrinkles with overtime, no PATs and special teams.. some of them, the NFL wants to see how it goes. Using this league to test some of those things out."

