Reimers named ARC Player of the Week

Nebraska Wesleyan University senior center Clay Reimers has been named the American Rivers Conference Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Week for the final week of the season.

Reimers (Lincoln, Neb./Lincoln East) put together an impressive week of action leading the Prairie Wolves to a third straight conference tournament championship. In the two conference tournament games, Reimers posted a pair of double-doubles averaging 18.5 points and 12 rebounds per game. He shot 72.2% from the field (13-18) and also averaged 4.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

In the championship win over Coe, he scored 18 points and tied his career-high with 14 rebounds. Against Simpson in the A-R-C semifinals, Reimers was 8-11 from the field to score 19 points with 10 rebounds.

Reimers has recorded double-doubles in five of the past six games and is now shooting over 60 percent from the field for the season. On the year, Reimers is averaging 14.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. He leads the conference with 42 blocked shots, ranks third in rebounding, steals and field goal percentage and is 10th in assists.

Nebraska Wesleyan learned today that they will be hosting the opening round of the 2020 NCAA III National Tournament. The Prairie Wolves are set to face Webster University on Friday night (March 6) at 7:30 pm in Snyder Arena.

The Prairie Wolves are 24-3 overall and have qualified for their third straight NCAA III Tournament.