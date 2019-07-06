Roby and Mavs top Rockets in Summer League

Daryl Macon scores 16 points and Isaiah Roby adds 14 as the Mavericks cruise to a victory over the Rockets in Summer League. Roby also recorded 7 rebounds, 2 blocks and 23 steals.

Click on the video box to see highlights.

 