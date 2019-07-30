Roby returns for fundraiser, signs microwave for fan

Isaiah Roby signed photos, jerseys and a microwave on Tuesday. Yes, a microwave. A Nebraska basketball fan brought his microwave to Chick-fil-A and requested an autograph from the former Husker.

Dallas Mavericks forward Isaiah Roby signs a fan's microwave during a fundraiser in Lincoln.

"That's a first," Roby said while laughing. "I've never signed a microwave before!"

Roby was a good sport about the request and then took a photo with the fan. The moment happened during the middle of an autograph session with the current Dallas Mavericks forward. Roby helped raise approximately $2,500 which will support the American Cancer Society and Habitat for Humanity. Roby says he was happy to give back to the community, and looks forward to being involved in more charity events.