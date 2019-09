Lincoln Northeast led 14-7 at halftime against Norfolk on Thursday. The Rockets were unable to hold onto the lead, as the Panthers exploded for a 35-20 win at Seacrest Field.

Norfolk, led by running back Brayden Splater, scored 28 points in the third quarter.

LNE drops to 1-3 on the season. Rockets quarterback Dylan Gray had a pair of touchdown passes in the losing effort.