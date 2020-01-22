Royals sign Alex Gordon to one-year deal

The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that the club has signed outfielder Alex Gordon to a one-year contract for the 2020 season. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Heath Fillmyer has been designated for assignment.

Gordon, 35, won his seventh Rawlings Gold Glove Award in 2019, one behind Frank White for the most in franchise history. He committed just one error in 146 games in the outfield, posting a .996 fielding percentage, while collecting seven outfield assists, tying him for third among Major League left fielders. Offensively, he batted .266 (148-for-556) with 31 doubles, 13 homers and 76 RBI and led the American League, being hit-by-pitch 19 times. The left-handed hitter batted an even .300 (33-for-110) with a .398 on-base percentage over his last 32 games of the season (Aug. 20-season’s end).

Along with being a seven-time Rawlings Gold Glove winner, he’s a three-time All-Star (2013-15), a three-time Wilson Defensive Player of the Year (2014, 2017-18), and was named the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winner in 2014.

Gordon completed his 13th Major League campaign in 2019, which have all been with Kansas City. He ranks among the Royals’ all-time top 10 in several categories, including first in hit-by-pitches (118), third in walks (666), fourth in homers (186), fifth in doubles (353) and sixth in hits (1609), runs scored (852) and RBI (738). He’s one of three positions players to play 13 seasons or more with the Royals, joining George Brett (21 years) and White (18). Since moving to the outfield in 2010, Gordon’s 98 career outfield assists are tied for the most in the Major Leagues.

