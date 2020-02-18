Sallis tops Williams in match-up of highly-ranked recruits

The state's two highest-rated prep basketball players squared off on Tuesday night at Millard North. Hunter Sallis out-dueled Donovan Williams in the Mustangs' 69-67 win over Lincoln North Star.

Williams scored 31 points, but struggled shooting against the top-ranked Mustangs. Sallis had 27 points on 12-of-18 shooting, including a posterizing dunk in the first half.

Both Williams and Sallis are uncommitted. Their match-up attracted multiple Division-I basketball coaches on Tuesday. Sallis is considered the 20th-best recruit in the 2021 class, according to Rivals.com. Williams ranks in the Top 150 players nationally.