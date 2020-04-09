Saltdogs season in doubt due to COVID-19 outbreak

Charlie Meyer is preparing the Lincoln Saltdogs for a special season in 2020. The Saltdogs are celebrating their 20th anniversary, which Meyer is planning multiple promotions and special events. Now he's wondering if any games will be played in 2020.

Meyer says the American Association of Independent Baseball holds weekly meetings, which bring together each team president. The league consists of 12 teams, half of which reside in the midwest. \

Meyer serves as the president and general manager of the Lincoln Saltdogs. Meyer says multiple scenarios have been discussed for the 2020 season, yet no decision has been made due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Saltdogs, like most American Association teams, have players from across the country on the roster. In some instances, international players seek opportunities to play in the American Association.

Another factor when evaluating the season is the Winnipeg Goldeyes, one of the league's premier organizations. Canada currently has a restriction for all non-essential travel across its border.

The Saltdogs are scheduled to open the 2020 season on May 19th in St. Paul.