Saltdogs shut out for second straight game

Ricky Knapp tossed seven innings and allowed just three runs, but the ‘Dogs were shut out for a second consecutive game in a 3-0 loss to the Kansas City T-Bones at Haymarket Park on Sunday evening.

Knapp threw seven innings for the second time this year and first time since May 29, but he was given a third consecutive loss after the ‘Dogs went a second straight night without scoring.

Curt Smith had three hits – his 21st multi-hit game of 2019 – and Tyler Moore went 2-for-4 with a double, but the ‘Dogs stranded seven runners through the first three innings and had only two more left on over the final six.

Jake Hohensee tossed two scoreless innings in relief, and struck out former big-leaguers Daniel Nava and Chris Colabello in a 1-2-3 8th inning.

The T-Bones scored the game’s first run on Colabello’s RBI single in the 1st. Nava later doubled in a second run in the 3rd before Taylor Sparks added one more with an RBI base-hit in the 7th.

The ‘Dogs now sit four games out of a playoff spot as the midway point of 2019 approaches.

Lincoln gets a rare home day off on Monday before the Winnipeg Goldeyes make their first and only visit to Haymarket Park during the regular season beginning Tuesday. First pitch time from Haymarket Park is set for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at 6:35 on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.