Saltdogs superfan missing season after 19 years

Select American Association teams are going to have a baseball season while the Saltdogs decided against it. The organization said the decision was not an easy one for the players or the fans, but they're optimistic about the 2021 season.

However, one of the Saltdogs biggest fans is looking at the cancellations from a bigger point of view.

Ralph Beach has been a Saltdogs season ticket holder for 19 years. He's been there for a championship and also a losing season.

He said the decision to cancel the season wasn't shocking to him.

"Because I probably wouldn't be coming to a tremendous number of games," said Beach. "Where my seats are at, people stand behind me and I can't control that, so I would probably be a little cautious."

Beach is also apart of the Saltdogs Fan Club. They tailgate together, host meals for the players and travel to select away games. The 75-year-old said rain or shine he's at the ball park.

Beach's passion for baseball came from watching the Lincoln Chiefs growing up. They were a minor league team from 1959-1961.

"We'd go to Pioneers Park for a picnic, then we'd go to the game and afterwards we'd go to the old Runza, and that was a pretty big day for us," said Beach.

For someone who has seen nearly 1,000 Saltdogs games, he said it's his favorite sport and that it's the people who keep him coming back. He already has his tickets set for next season.

If you're interested in joining the Saltdogs Fan Club you need to contact the front office and fill out an application. Beach said they've never turned anyone away.