Saltdogs win three in a row topping Airhogs 3-2

Ivan Marin broke a tie in the 7th inning with his first homer of the year, and the Saltdogs beat the Texas AirHogs, 3-2, at Haymarket Park on Saturday night.

Saltdogs warm up before facing the Texas Airhogs Friday night at Haymarket Park.

BOX SCORE

Marin clubbed a solo shot out to left field with one out in the 7th, and the ‘Dogs have won three consecutive games for the first time since June 5-7.

The ‘Dogs opened the scoring with a two-run 3rd inning. Cody Regis hit an RBI double to score Curt Smith from first, and Randolph Oduber added another run with a two-out single later in the inning.

The AirHogs tied it with Stewart Ijames’s RBI single in the 4th, and Yang Jin drove in another run with two outs in the 4th before the go-ahead run was thrown out at the plate.

Shairon Martis tossed five innings and allowed two runs in his first home start of 2019. Tyler Anderson pitched two scoreless innings and got his second pro win, while Cam McVey went 1-2-3 in the 8th and Austin Boyle became the seventh different ‘Dog to notch a save with a 1-2-3 9th.

Teodoro Martinez had a single in his second game with the ‘Dogs, while Tyler Moore had his first multi-walk game since May 18.

Curt Smith went 2-for-4 with a double, and Oduber also had a multi-hit game. The Marin homer came off of Taylor Wright, who lost for a second time this season.

The ‘Dogs now have a chance for their first sweep of 2019. First pitch time on Sunday is set for 5:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 4:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.