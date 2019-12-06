Samari Curtis to transfer from Nebraska

Nebraska freshman guard Samari Curtis has decided to transfer from the men’s basketball program, head coach Fred Hoiberg announced Friday afternoon.

“Samari has informed me that he has decided to transfer,” Hoiberg said. “I have enjoyed coaching him, and we will support him as he finishes the fall semester and begins looking at other schools. We wish Samari the best in the future.”

Curtis, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard from Xenia, Ohio, appeared in all eight games this season, averaging 1.8 points and 0.9 rebounds per game.