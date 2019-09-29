Saturday Football Scores

Hastings traveled to Crete to Face Doane on Saturday. Doane won against Hastings, 37-12.

Doane wins the 118th meeting between the two programs, sparked by Izaiah Celestine. The Tiger junior wide receiver had three receptions for 114 yards and four punt returns for 105 yards. He scored twice, a 67-yard touchdown reception from Drake Davidson in the 2nd quarter and an 82-yard punt return in the 3rd quarter. His punt return is the 5th-longest in school history.

Concordia Bulldogs beat Briar Cliff Chargers, 16-14.