Schaake gets second senior season, praises NCAA eligibility decision

Alex Schaake is the reigning Big Ten Men's Golfer of the Year. He'll keep that title at least another twelve months. The 2020 spring sports season is shut down due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which kept Schaake's college athletic future in doubt. A ruling on Monday allows all spring student-athletes to retain their eligibility in 2021.

"I was really excited," Schaake said. "I had a feeling they were going to rule in that favor." Schaake felt confident in getting an additional season at Iowa, though he calls the NCAA's decision a "sigh of relief."

In 2019, Schaake led the Big Ten with a 70.81 stroke average. He competed in three spring tournaments in 2020 before the season was suspended.

"To show a little bit of positivity," Schaake said of the NCAA, "Its been a great thing that they've done."

Schaake is a 10-time champion on the Nebraska summer circuit. The Omaha native has been dominant at Nebraska Golf Association events, dating back to his time competing while in high school. Schaake has won a record-tying four consecutive Nebraska Amateur titles.