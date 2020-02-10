Schanaman named to Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List

Sophomore relief pitcher Shay Schanaman earned a spot on the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List, announced on Monday. The award is given to the top relief pitcher in NCAA Division I Baseball each season.

Schanaman, a right-hander from Grand Island, Neb., is one of 70 players on the list. During his first year at Nebraska in 2019, he came out of the bullpen 19 times, tied for the third-most appearances on the team. Schanaman tossed 22.2 innings and compiled a 1-2 mark with a 3.18 ERA and 23 strikeouts.

He earned three saves, second-most on the team behind closer Colby Gomes (13). Schanaman didn’t allow an earned run in his first 10 outings, which spanned a total of 9.1 innings.

Nebraska has had a pitcher reach double-digit saves in each of the last six seasons after no Husker pitcher reached the 10-save milestone during the previous seven seasons. As a team, NU has recorded double-digit saves for nine consecutive seasons, including seven straight seasons of 15-or-more saves.