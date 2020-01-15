Schimonitz scores 31, NWU holds off Coe College

Nate Schimonitz is the leading scorer in the American Rivers Conference. The Nebraska Wesleyan guard continued his offensive surge with a 31-point effort against Coe College on Wednesday. Schimonitz's biggest shot came with less than :10 remaining.

With Nebraska Wesleyan clinging to a 2-point lead, Schimonitz hit a step-back jump shot to seal the game.

The win improves NWU to 14-2 (7-0 ARC). The 11th-ranked Prairiewolves shot 51 percent in the hotly-contested game. Neither team led by more than 7 points. In fact, the Prairiewolves faced a 2-possession deficit in the second half, but was able to rally back.

Clay Reimers contributed 13 points for NWU, including back-to-back dunks in a pivotal stretch late in the game.