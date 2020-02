Nebraska Wesleyan's Nate Schimonitz scored 34 points on 14-of-22 shooting on Thursday. The senior guard's efforts helped the Prairiewolves advance to the ARC Tournament Championship.

Clay Reimers added 19 points for NWU (23-3), while Jack Hiller chipped in 18 points.

The victory marked Dale Wellman's 200th win with the Prairiewolves.

NWU will host the ARC title game on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.