Schrad hired as new LSW Track & Field Coach

Lincoln Southwest is announcing the hiring of Kevin Schrad as the new Head Boys and Girls Track Coach. Kevin will assume the head position after filling in this season as Interim Head Coach for Parker Schoen.

Coach Schrad has been involved with the LSW Track and Field program since the school opened in 2002, including a stint as Girls Head Coach prior to the district moving to a single head coach philosophy. Kevin also serves as the Head 9th Grade Football Coach and has served as a volunteer coach for the past several years for the Girls Basketball team. Kevin has been instrumental in the development of the SWAG girls strength and conditioning summer program, which has been a tremendous success for the overall athletic program.

“We are excited as Kevin steps into this role. He has continually demonstrated the willingness to do whatever is necessary to ensure the success of our programs, regardless of what that role may be, and that our student-athletes have a great experience.”