Shelby-Rising City rises in Class C2 rankings

Five years ago, Shelby-Rising City finished the football season with an 0-9 record. Now the Huskies are 4-0 with the most NSAA points in Class C2.

SRC is off to a 4-0 start and hosts David City on Friday. The Huskies average 32 points and continue to build confidence following a hard-fought win over Battle Creek in Week 1.

SRC has reached the playoffs once over the past decade. The Huskies qualified in 2018, but lost in to eventual state champion Centennial. This fall, Kevin Kopecky's team hopes to return to the post-season and advance past the first round.