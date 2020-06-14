Fans missing CWS experience

This weekend was scheduled to be the start of the College World Series in Omaha. Instead, fans are left dreaming about years past and next year's tournament.

"I think it means to me what it means to a lot of Omaha is it is part of our summer, it's a part of the city. The people that travel to Omaha every year, whether it's the players or the fans or others that are involved in the event, it all feels like a big family reunion," said Mitch Sherman who writes for The Athletic.

Sherman, who's covered the event for years, used to go to games as a kid at Rosenblatt Stadium.

"It's a huge loss, in so many different ways for this part of the state and this part of the country. The CWS has become a regional event, you see license plates in the parking lot from not just Nebraska, but from everywhere."