Sintek tosses no-hitter, Fremont wins Mid-South Regional Opener

Brody Sintek has had several dominant outings this summer for Fremont's American Legion Baseball team. His best may have been in First State Bank's most important game.

Sintek struck out 14 batters against Travelers (Sedalia, MO) in Fremont's 8-2 win at the Mid-South Regional. More impressively, Sintek tossed a no-hitter against the reigning state champion from Missouri.

Offensively, Fremont was led by Austin Callahan's 3-hit, 3-RBI performance.

The victory moves First State Bank into the winner's bracket.