Concordia University senior guard nabs GPAC Player of the Week award

A sterling shooting performance in the latest victory led to senior guard Brevin Sloup receiving honors from the GPAC. The conference has named Sloup the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Player of the Week, as announced on Tuesday (Dec. 31). Sloup has now earned this award twice in his career.

Six days after scoring the game-winning basket to top Menlo College (Calif.) at the Hoop N Surf Classic, Sloup turned in a season high of 26 points in last week’s 109-60 victory over Peru State College. Twenty of those points came during the second half. The Seward High School product made 7-of-11 shots from 3-point range and added five assists, three rebounds and two steals. Sloup is averaging a team high 15.2 points and has racked up 924 career points over 96 games.

GPAC play will resume on Thursday when the Bulldogs (9-5, 2-4 GPAC) will be at No. 19 Northwestern (13-3, 5-1 GPAC). Tipoff from Orange City, Iowa, is set for 8 p.m. CT.