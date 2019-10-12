HS Softball Scoreboard (Oct. 12)

Saturday (10/12/2019)
Arlington 6, Bishop Neumann 2
Auburn 9, Freeman 6
Bellevue East 12, Millard North 9
Boone Central/Newman Grove 11, O'Neill 3
Central City 12, Twin River 4
Cozad 12, Kearney Catholic 2
Crete 11, Gering 0
Crete 13, Gering 0
Elkhorn 12, Elkhorn South 1
Elkhorn 4, Omaha Westside 3
Fairbury 21, Malcolm 15
Freeman 16, Southern/Diller-Odell 6
Gering 6, Crete 1
Grand Island 8, Norfolk 5
Gretna 8, Grand Island 3
Gretna 9, Grand Island 1
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 11, Boone Central/Newman Grove 5
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 19, Boone Central/Newman Grove 9
Hastings 12, Blair 4
Hastings 4, Blair 3
Hastings St. Cecilia 7, Central City 2
Hastings St. Cecilia 8, Central City 3
Kearney 10, Millard South 8
Kearney Catholic 17, Southern Valley/Alma 12
Lincoln East 9, Omaha Burke 7
Lincoln Southwest 15, North Platte 3
Malcolm 3, Milford 1
Millard South 11, Bellevue West 0
Millard South 4, Kearney 1
Millard West 12, Fremont 0 (3-innings)
North Platte 5, Papillion-LaVista South 4
O'Neill 7, Ponca 5
Omaha Gross Catholic 6, NEN 3
Omaha Gross Catholic 7, NEN 4
Omaha Marian 11, Lincoln East 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, McCook 2
Omaha Skutt Catholic 12, McCook 2
Omaha Westside 6, Elkhorn South 5
Papillion-LaVista 8, Bellevue East 0
Papillion-LaVista 9, Bellevue East 0
Seward 5, Waverly 4 (10 )
Southern Valley/Alma 23, Ord 14
Tekamah-Herman 7, Wahoo 5
Tekamah-Herman 9, Bishop Neumann 2
Twin River 10, CCV 6