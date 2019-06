The Nebraska football team welcomed several highly-rated recruits at its Friday Night Lights camp at Memorial Stadium. 4-star wide receiver Zavier Betts was among the participants. Betts made several impressive plays during the 1-on-1 session. In addition to the campers, multiple official visitors watched from the field while standing alongside the Husker coaching staff.

In total, approximately 300 players participated in the Huskers' second Friday Night Lights camp of the season.