Stars Hunter Skinner drafted by Rangers in 4th round

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A current Lincoln Stars and a former player both heard their names called in the 2019 NHL Draft.
Hunter Skinner the Stars defenseman was selected by the Rangers in 4th round.
Shane Pinto was drafted by the Senators with the first pick of the second round.
Pinto had 17 goals in 30 games for the stars before being traded to the Tri-City Storm
