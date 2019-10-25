Stivrins' season-high helps Huskers defeat Indiana

Behind a season-high 17 kills from Lauren Stivrins, the No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team earned a 3-1 (22-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-14) win over Indiana at Wilkinson Hall on Friday night.

The Huskers (16-2, 8-1 Big Ten) won their fifth straight match, while Indiana fell to 12-10 (1-8 Big Ten) on the season.

After NU dropped the first set, Stivrins took charge of the match and finished with 17 kills on .394 hitting. She led four Huskers in double-digit kills, as Jazz Sweet added 14 on .321 hitting, Lexi Sun had 13 and Madi Kubik 10. Sun also had a season-high 17 digs to lead Nebraska to a 60-48 edge in digs.

Nebraska hit .279 for the match and held Indiana to .100. NU had 11 blocks on the night, including six by Stivrins and five by Callie Schwarzenbach. Nicklin Hames added five blocks to go with 51 assists and 12 digs. Kenzie Knuckles contributed 11 digs.

The Huskers served six aces, their most since Sept. 28 at Northwestern. Knuckles and Sun each served three aces for the Big Red. Nebraska was only aced twice on the night.

Breana Edwards led the Hoosiers with 15 kills.

The Huskers continue their road trip at No. 20 Purdue on Saturday at 7 p.m. (CT). The match will be televised on BTN, streamed on FoxSports.com and can be heard on the Husker Sports Network.

