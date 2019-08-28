Straub retires after legendary career

Nebraska Bowling Coach Bill Straub announced Wednesday that he has chosen to retire following a championship coaching career spanning nearly four decades.

Straub is the only head coach in the history of the Nebraska women’s program since bowling was added as a varsity sport for the 1997-98 season. Before taking the reins of the Husker women’s program, Straub served as the head coach of Nebraska’s men’s and women’s club programs, beginning in 1983.

“Football Hall of Famer Paul Hornung was quoted as saying: ‘I have never had a job. I have been on scholarship my whole life’. It is quite truthful for me to echo Mr. Hornung’s comments,” Straub said. “I have also been blessed beyond belief to be employed by such a special institution. My heartfelt gratitude goes to all those allowing my long coaching career at Nebraska.”

Straub guided the Nebraska women’s program to 10 overall national championships, including seven since becoming a varsity sport. Straub’s 2004 Husker team won the national championship in the first year a bowling competition was held at the NCAA level.

In addition to 10 women’s national titles, Straub’s Nebraska men’s teams won national crows in 1990 and 1996 giving him a combined 12 national titles over the past three decades.

In his final season in 2018-19, Nebraska reached the semifinals of the NCAA Championships, marking the 11th straight season Nebraska reached the semifinals. In the 16 years the NCAA has sponsored bowling, Nebraska is the only program to have qualified for the NCAA Championship every season.

“Bill Straub is Nebraska Bowling,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “He built the program from the ground up before it was a varsity sport, and is the only coach in the history of our program. He truly built a dominant program in the sport, and is widely respected in his profession. Bill is a true Husker and we look forward to seeing him at games and events for years to come. I want to wish Bill and his family best wishes in his retirement.”

Straub was a three-time recipient of the NTCA Coach of the Year Award, capturing the honor in 2005, 2013 and 2017. He has coached seven bowlers who combined for a total of nine NTCA Collegiate Player-of-the-Year awards, including three-time winner Shannon Pluhowsky (2001, 2004, 2005).

Overall, Straub coached 57 All-Americans and 77 NTCA Scholastic All-Americans since the program rose to the varsity level in 1997. When including the Husker Bowling Club those numbers rise to 89 All-Americans and a total of 106 scholastic All-Americans.

The process of replacing Straub as Head Bowling Coach is underway.

Straub Coaching Highlights

· Five NCAA Women’s Team Championships (2004, 2005, 2009, 2013, 2015)

· Five IBC Women’s National Championships (1991, 1995, 1997, 1999, 2001)

· 2 IBC Men’s National Championships (1990, 1996)

· Three NTCA Coach of the Year Awards (2005, 2013, 2017)

· Nine NTCA Collegiate Bowlers of the Year

· Four NTCA Collegiate Rookies of the Year

· 57 All-Americans

· 77 NTCA Scholastic All-Americans

· 14 Bowlers selected to national teams

· Nebraska Bowling Hall of Fame Inductee

· Omaha Bowling Hall of Fame Inductee

· Lincoln Bowling Hall of Fame Inductee