Stroh named Huskers opening day starter

Gareth Stroh watched last season from the Nebraska dugout. Now he'll be on the mound for the Huskers' season opener.

Stroh has been named Nebraska's opening-day starter with Colby Gomes and Cade Povich completing the weekend rotation. Nebraska plays at Baylor this weekend.

Stroh is a Purdue transfer that was required to sit out in 2019 due to NCAA rules. With the Boilermakers, Stroh appeared in 32 games. He has a 4.34 career ERA with 86 strikeouts.

Stroh is graduate of Gibbon High School in Nebraska.