Fallon Stutheit is transferring from Nebraska to Nebraska-Kearney. The 6-foot, 2-inch middle blocker will have four years of eligibility with the Lopers. Stutheit did not play in 2019 as a redshirt freshman for the Huskers.

Stutheit was a standout high school player at Johnson-Brock. She helped the Eagles to three state championships.

Nebraska-Kearney is coming off one of the most successful seasons in school history. The Lopers advanced to the NCAA Division-II national championship in 2019.